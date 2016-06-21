The European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

HELSINKI European Central Bank Supervisory Board member Sirkka Hamalainen has resigned due to personal reasons, she said on Tuesday, denying a media report of conflict with other board members.

Italian newspaper Sole 24 ore earlier on Tuesday reported the resignation was partly due to her disagreements with other board members over how surveillance is applied by the ECB.

"The cooperation has worked well, this was purely for personal reasons. My term would have ended after 10 months anyway," she told Reuters.

Hamalainen, a former ECB Executive Board member, has been working for the ECB's bank supervisory arm since 2014.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)