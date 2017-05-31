Brent crude oil edges back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
VIENNA Inflation rates might remain low in the long term and the European Central Bank's inflation target of close to but under 2 percent is therefore likely to be questioned, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.
"Interestingly (improving European economic growth) is not resulting in rising prices," Nowotny said on stage at a Vienna Stock Exchange event. "In my view, the question 'Is (the inflation target) is still a very realistic aim?' will be asked."
Nowotny said it was not necessarily bad to have low inflation as long as there was economic growth at the same time, adding that inflation was still below the ECB's target.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.
LONDON Large amounts of business investment is being postponed because of uncertainty over the future outcome of Brexit negotiations so Britain should seek clarity as early as possible over a transition arrangement, finance minister Philip Hammond said.