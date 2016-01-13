LONDON A grim outlook for growth in Europe over coming decades will force the European Central Bank at some stage to lower its roughly 2 percent target for inflation, economists from giant Swiss financial group UBS said on Wednesday.

In a report on the economic and institutional outlook for Europe until 2050, UBS' chief investment office also calculated the European Union would need to admit 1.8 million new immigrants to match workforce expansion that has helped the U.S. economy soar ahead over the past decade.

With Europe's population otherwise set to shrink, only a mass immigration or a huge program of productivity-focused reforms could raise euro zone potential growth rates much above 1 percent over the next 30 years, it said.

"It will be very difficult to get out of this cycle of low growth," the office's head of European macroeconomics, Ricardo Garcia, told a briefing on the report.

"Downward pressure on inflation is also likely and will make it harder for central banks to achieve their targets. That's why the ECB will sooner or later have to reduce its inflation target."

Euro zone inflation is running far below target despite the ECB cutting interest rates below zero and buying billions in bonds, and the UBS report follows some chatter among bankers about whether the ECB will have to think again about its roughly 2 percent target.

ECB policymakers have rammed home the importance of sticking to the existing goal. Given the outlook for growth, Garcia said doing so could leave the bank forced to load up on increasingly risky investments and bad debt that would eventually fall on Germany and other creditor nations.

That would lead them to seek a lower target that would be opposed by governments in the euro zone's indebted southern periphery as meaning less action to support growth.

The compromise would likely involve the richer states committing to more broadly redistributive economic policies within the EU in exchange for a tighter rein on monetary policy.

"It will probably come as some sort of treaty deal," he said.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Katharine Houreld)