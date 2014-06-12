DUBROVNIK Croatia European Central Bank policymaker Bostjan Jazbec warned on Thursday against repeating mistakes from the past that might reignite financial crisis, urging policy caution.

Interest rates close to zero in major economies including the United States, Japan and the euro zone and large quantities of excess cash have pushed investors to take more risk to boost their returns.

Jazbec is the central bank governor of Slovenia, which narrowly avoided having to seek an international bailout last year to help its banks tackle bad debts.

He echoed an alarm sounded in May by the ECB's financial stability review, saying investors' pursuit of higher profits could be creating new price bubbles.

Speaking at an economic conference in Dubrovnik, he asked: "Aren't we entering something in the euro area that we just got out of? We may be re-entering the new financial crisis that might come even sooner...," Jazbec said. "Maybe we have to be more careful in what we are doing today."

Last week the ECB cut interest rates to record lows, launched measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

