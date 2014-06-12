DUBROVNIK Croatia The European Central Bank is assessing whether further measures are needed to boost the euro zone economy, policymaker Bostjan Jazbec said on Thursday, adding he would support large-scale asset purchases if necessary.

Jazbec said on the sidelines of an economic conference in Dubrovnik that the central bank was "double checking" whether more action would be needed after the ECB cut interest rates to record lows last week and launched measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after the June policy meeting that the bank could still do more. Its most powerful tool would be to start printing money to buy assets, a process known as quantitative easing or QE.

"Everybody expects quantitative easing to take place but we need to wait for the development in the euro zone economy and for these measures to fully take place," Jazbec said. "We are double checking this every single time ... all the new data ... are discussed."

Jazbec told Reuters he would "of course support it (QE) if measures are well-prepared and effective and if they are indeed needed", but added there was no need do more right away.

"The president (Draghi) was quite decisive that if necessary there will be other measures but for the time being the measures that we applied last week are sufficient, necessary and appropriate," Jazbec told reporters.

Jazbec, governor of the Slovenian central bank, said further interest rates cuts were generally still possible, but he did not think that would be necessary in the very near future.

Draghi had said that the ECB had for all practical purposes reached the lower bound on interest rates.

TRIGGER FOR ACTION

The ECB is about to take on the task of supervising euro zone banks and before it does so, it is putting lenders through a thorough check to make them come to terms with hidden losses and out-of-date valuations for assets on their balance sheets.

The checks are expected to finish in October and the results may reveal that some banks may be under-capitalized.

Jazbec said the ECB would watch the results carefully to gauge whether further stimulus was needed.

"When the comprehensive assessment is completed, the reaction will be very important. How much money if any is needed for recapitalization of the banks? And then it will be quite clear when the next set of measures, if necessary, will be applied," Jazbec said.

"This is only one of the factors that is currently on the table and seriously taken into account," he added.

Slovenia's banks would pass the Europe-wide test that checks how banks react to certain shock scenarios, he said, although they still had a large amount of bad loans.

"The (Slovenian) banks are well capitalized at least until 2016," Jazbec said.

Bad loans of Slovenia's two largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova KBM, which were bailed out by the state in December, at present represent about 25 percent of all these banks' loans. Both banks will take part in the stress tests.

(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)