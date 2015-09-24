LJUBLJANA The European Central Bank's 1 trillion euros-plus of asset purchases is working and the bank is a "long way" from discussing changing the scheme, ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said.

"There are different possibilities that the ECB still has in the pipeline, but it is too soon to discuss any other measures than sticking to what has been adopted and implemented," Jazbec told Reuters on Thursday.

Jazbec, interviewed as part of the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, said the program, known as quantitative easing, is "obviously generating positive results so there is still a long way before we can ... discuss any other measures".

The asset purchase program, which works with a lag, began in March, and is set to run until September 2016. Its aim is to lift inflation from around zero to the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

But the bank this month raised the prospect of increasing or extending the scheme as falling commodity prices put downward pressure on inflation.

"(We see) the first signs of credit growth revival, which was one of the main goals of introducing the QE scheme," said Jazbec, who is also the governor of the Bank of Slovenia.

He said the ECB has proved it can fulfill its mandate to bring inflation in the euro zone close to 2 percent, regardless of external factors such as China's economic slowdown and a recent decision by the Federal Reserve not to raise interest rates.

"What we proved with the ECB actions this year is that ECB has an arsenal of different measures in order to cope with ECB's mandate of bringing the inflation back close ... to 2 percent."

"The external developments are something which are very difficult to take into account, but I still believe that the ECB has generated an environment which supports the mandate of the ECB."

He pointed out that external factors, like prices of oil and food, are playing a "substantial if not crucial role" in recent inflation developments.

"All monetary policies are working with lags, which should be considered in evaluating the results, which are obviously justifying the decision that has been taken by ECB."

He added that other policies in the euro zone are needed to take advantage of QE and help generate sufficient domestic demand in the euro zone. Those include naming fiscal policies and the plan of the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker to increase investment.

He also said the euro zone will be aiming for "stronger, more robust and particularly more coherent euro-wide policies" regarding deposit insurance.

Jazbec also said that the economic outlook in Slovenia was "very, very positive". The country managed to return to growth last year after the government in 2013 recapitalized local banks, which are mostly state-owned, by more than 3 billion euros to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

That helped the country avoid an international bailout, and it now expects economic growth of 2.7 percent, boosted by a rise of exports and domestic demand, versus growth of 3 percent in 2014.

(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Larry King)