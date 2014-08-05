China hits back at foreign scrutiny on its excess steel capacity
BEIJING China should not be singled out in a fight against excess steel capacity that requires stronger global cooperation, Wang Shouwen, a vice commerce minister, said on Saturday.
BRUSSELS European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet the incoming European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, in Luxembourg on Wednesday, a euro zone official with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place as euro zone central bank governors are due to gather in Frankfurt for their policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged as it waits for earlier measures to unfold.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, who will take part in the Governing Council meeting, has called upon governments many times to push ahead with reforms and respect Europe's fiscal rules, while adding that monetary policy has done its part.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has led calls to move from austerity to expansion. He said last month the Bundesbank should not comment on Italian government policies after Weidmann said Italy should complete structural reforms before calling for increased budget flexibility.
WASHINGTON U.S. factory output increased for a sixth straight month in February while consumer sentiment rebounded in early March, underscoring the economy's resilience even as growth appears to have slowed significantly in the first quarter.
BEIJING China's red-hot property market picked up pace in February after pulling back for four months, with average new home prices in the nation's 70 major cities rising slightly in spite of a raft of new government curbs aimed at tempering speculative demand.