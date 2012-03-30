LJUBLJANA There is still no clear sign of an end to the euro debt crisis although the bloc's solution for Greece is "satisfactory", European Central Bank policymaker Marko Kranjec was quoted on Saturday as saying, emphasizing this was a personal view.

Kranjec, who is also the Slovenia's central bank governor, said Slovenia's gross domestic product will shrink by 1.2 percent this year due to a fall in domestic spending - a deeper contraction than the 0.9 percent forecast by the government. He urged budget cuts to steer Slovenia away from the risk of following Greece into crisis.

In an interview for the Saturday edition of the Slovenian daily Delo, Kranjec said: "I'm conservative by nature and until I see very robust results I will not be sure that the (euro zone debt) crisis is over. ... The spreads on debt of all peripheral states have fallen but we can never exclude a new infection."

He added: "I personally still do not see the light at the end of the tunnel."

He also said he did not expect the burst of funding the European Central Bank has injected into the euro financial system to start a wave of high inflation in the euro zone.

He said Slovenian government moves to reduce the budget deficit to some 3.5 percent of GDP in 2012 were a step in the right direction.

The new centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, which took over last month after a December snap election, plans to cut public sector wages and benefits among other measures.

Slovenia's budget deficit soared to 6.4 percent in 2011, the national statistics office said on Friday, well above the 5.5 percent targeted by the previous centre-left government last year.

"If we do not get serious and truly start saving we can expect a similar scenario to Greece when decrees will be dictated to us by foreigners," said Kranjec.

"If we will not save, spreads on our debts will rise to 14, 20 or 25 percent like they did on the Greek debts," he added, referring to risk premiums on borrowing costs.

Slovenia hopes to issue a bond of about 1 billion euros next week to cover budget needs. The yield demanded for Slovenia's 11-year sovereign bond reached 5.07 percent on Friday, according to Reuters data.

Kranjec also reprimanded trade unions which have threatened to overturn the government's savings programme by strikes and a national referendum.

"I'm not sure that trade unions are aware of their responsibility ... If they will not start thinking about savings we will no longer be able to get financing abroad."

He also said the government should consider raising the value-added-tax by one percentage point from 20 percent at present to boost the budget income.

Kranjec also said ECB's managing and executive boards will hold a meeting in Ljubljana in October.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)