Wall Street swings to gains as Apple hits record-high
U.S. stocks reversed course to trade slightly higher in late morning trading on Monday, helped by a rise in technology stocks including Apple.
ROME The European Central Bank has stopped daily monitoring of euro zone banks under its supervision after its checks did not show liquidity problems and it will conduct weekly checks from now on, a source close to the situation told Reuters.
Several Italian banks said earlier on Friday that the ECB had been conducting daily liquidity checks since it took over single supervision of 130 euro zone banks on Nov. 4, confirming a report in Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.
The paper said the daily checks were due the fact that "four or five" among the banks that failed Europe-wide bank stress tests had faced "more than a few" requests for deposit withdrawals.
"As no liquidity tensions emerged, the monitoring will now be on a weekly basis," said the source, who asked not to be named.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones)
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a Fed rate-setter said on Monday.
NEW YORK U.S. and European stock markets were little changed on Monday amid investor concerns as world financial leaders at a G20 meeting dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, while the dollar hit a six-week low on worries over a dovish Federal Reserve.