FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will offer 3-year loans for the first time to banks pummeled by the euro debt crisis and make it easier for them to borrow, seeking to persuade them to keep the credit taps open to businesses and consumers.

For over half a year the ECB has been anxiously observing a creeping credit squeeze take hold in the euro zone as banks have reacted to the bloc's intensifying debt crisis and tougher regulation by scaling down lending.

The ECB's new measures, announced on Thursday along with a second interest rate cut in as many months, was headlined by two 3-year loans. Such long-term lending goes way beyond the ECB's current 1-year maximum funding offer, which was in turn an emergency response to the global financial crisis. Its longest routine refinancing operation covers just 3 months.

The latest funding will come at an ultra-low rate that effectively tracks the ECB's headline interest rate, now at 1.0 percent after Thursday's cut.

One feature likely to make the loans particularly attractive

is that banks will be able to pay all or some of the money back after a year if they so wish, removing the risk that some may have seen it as a possible future burden.

"It is excellent news that it is callable after one year," said one euro zone money market trader who requested anonymity.

"For some banks thinking about taking part, three years would have been too long, too much of a commitment, so the fact you can get out of it after a year if you want is ideal."

The ECB's other main funding move was to slash the quality of the Asset Backed Securities - hard-to-value assets blamed for exacerbating the earlier global crisis - that it allows banks to swap for ECB funding.

It will now accept ABS whose second best score from credit rating agencies is 'single A', a major change from the current requirement for two separate 'triple A' ratings.

Individual euro zone central banks will also have the freedom to accept assets which they view as safe but which are not on the ECB's main list of eligible assets.

The move is likely to be of particular benefit for Irish and Greek banks, whose traditional swap assets have been annihilated by the sovereign debt crisis.

As a result they have had to fall back on more expensive 'Emergency Liquidity Assistance' which national central banks can give but have to underwrite themselves, therefore putting extra pressure on the relevant government's finances.

The ECB also made a number of smaller changes. It halved the amount banks have to park as reserves with it, and scrapped its once-a-month practice of taking deposits from banks overnight when its reserves cycle comes to an end.

"Those small steps such as removing the monthly quick tender is probably good because it has been artificially introducing volatility in the market," said one London-based trader.

"The reserves move halves the amount banks have to put up at the ECB. It is another move that will help around the margins. It (2 percent reserves requirement) was an additional burden that a lot of these banks could do with out at the moment," he said.

(For Reuters graphics on ECB liquidity use click link.reuters.com/neg32s)

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)