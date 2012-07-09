BRUSSELS European Central Bank elder statesman Yves Mersch's nomination to the bank's agenda-setting Executive Board, restocks the six-person panel with an inflation-busting hardliner and adds experience to a recent wave of younger newcomers.

Mersch, 62, is the only person to have served uninterrupted on the ECB's wider policy-setting Governing Council, helping steer the bank's policy since its birth in 1998.

It will be second time lucky for the Luxembourg central bank governor, having lost out in the 2010 race to become ECB vice president to Portugal's Vitor Constancio.

Jazz and modern art-loving Mersch is widely regarded as one of the ECB's most hawkish or inflation-conscious policymakers, and analysts say he would bring a tougher slant to the Executive Board than the man he will replace, Spain's Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo, or rival candidates for the role.

Juergen Stark, the last clear 'hawk' on the ECB board, resigned last year over the bank's decision in August to reactivate its bond-purchase programme.

"Do I look like a hawk? Is it the shape of my nose?" Mersch - a keen gymnast in his younger years - joked a few years ago in response to journalists' questions.

In more earnest moments, Mersch says his firmer line on inflation is partly the result of Luxembourg's system of automatic wage indexation, a linking of pay to inflation, which risks translating one-off price rises into a spiral.

ECB insiders remember his insistence that the central bank "walk the talk" by backing up rhetoric with action.

Mersch has worked for Luxembourg's finance and foreign ministries, its stock exchange and treasury and the International Monetary Fund, but observers feel it is his law degree and training that comes to the fore, with a clear view on what can and cannot be done under an inflation-focused mandate.

While rigid to some, one fellow policymaker praised him for his consistent arguments and clear view on what was possible.

Spain's Gonzalez-Paramo oversaw parts of research, statistics, the risk management office and banknotes. Mersch in theory would take over those roles although the ECB often reshuffles responsibilities when a new member comes in.

PRAGMATIC HAWK

Mersch is a staunch supporter of the euro ideal. He was Luxembourg's negotiator when the Maastricht Treaty was hammered out and on the bookshelf in his office stands a photo of him giving a frail Pierre Werner, the Luxembourger who drafted the first plan for monetary union, one of the first euro notes.

While he has always stressed that keeping inflation in check is the bank's key objective, he has struck a less rigid stance since the credit crunch hit in August 2007 and even more so after the fall of Lehman Brothers in September 2008.

However, Mersch has talked about the negative side effects associated with very cheap credit and their diminished impact.

During the euro zone debt crisis, Mersch has repeatedly raised the issue of moral hazard, the risk that companies or countries will have no incentive to sort themselves out if they know that they can ultimately rely on bailouts and rescues.

He has warned jointly issued Eurobonds, for example, would entail transferring risk to stronger countries and urged the European Union to adopt automatic sanctions for countries that do not adhere to budget rules.

He has also dismissed allowing inflation to rise as a way out of the crisis.

"One cannot ask us to do something other than fulfill our mandate ... There are countries that say we should go into our cellars and print money but then they have to find the majority to implement this," he said.

Mersch did back the recent ECB issues of three-year credit to banks, but has shared Germany's skepticism towards the ECB's controversial purchases of government bonds, begun in May 2010, describing them as only a temporary stopgap.

He has also dismissed the idea of the ECB becoming a lender of last resort. "Our job is not to remedy the errors of politicians," he said. (Additional reporting by Marc Jones in Frankfurt, editing by Mike Peacock)