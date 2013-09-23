FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's interest rates are currently "absolutely appropriate for the euro zone", the central bank's Executive Board member Yves Mersch was quoted as saying on Monday.

The ECB lowered its main refinancing rate to a record-low 0.5 percent in May and has kept it at that level since.

When asked by German daily Handelsblatt about interest rates, he said: "The interest rates are absolutely appropriate. But it is clear that when compared to normal times, interest rates are currently very low."

