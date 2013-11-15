The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON It won't be easy for central banks to move away from their ultra-supportive crisis policies ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday, but stressed the issue remained in the back of policymakers' minds.

"Obviously it will not be an easy matter to get out of the low rates of our policies," Mersch said at an event organized by CFA institute.

"We are not yet there... there are more questions that have to be addressed before we address this question. But that does not mean we are not considering (it) and we don't have it the back of our mind."

(For subsequent speech by Mersch at CFA event please click here)

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marc Jones)