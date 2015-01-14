FRANKFURT European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch welcomed an opinion by the European Court of Justice on a case over the legality of the ECB's OMT bond purchase plan, noting it showed the bank had "considerable discretion" over policy.

Asked whether the opinion had any direct implication for a possible future bond purchase program, Mersch stressed that the advocate general's opinion was limited on the OMT program, but added it certainly provided "very interesting elements".

"The opinion first of all clearly states that it is the ECB which has sole responsibility for the conception, or the definition and the implementation of monetary policy," Mersch told reporters at the ECB headquarters.

"It also says that in accordance with past jurisprudence that the ECB will have a considerable amount of discretion in assessing its mandate, and that the judicial control should also exercise a certain amount of restraint when exercising the control of the activities of the ECB."

(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)