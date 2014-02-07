Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUBLIN The European Central Bank's low policy rates are feeding through better to the economy and reaching firms and households via cheaper loans in all parts of the 18-country currency bloc, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.

Funding costs across the euro zone began to diverge as the financial crisis laid bare country-specific risks, prompting lenders to demand premiums in some member states.

"We are now seeing signs that monetary policy is once more gaining traction across the euro area, in particular via the bank lending channel," Mersch said in the text of a speech to be given at the Institute of International European Affairs.

"We have reason to be optimistic that our accommodative monetary policy is feeding through to the real economy."

While rates still varied across the 18-country bloc, the rate dispersion had narrowed considerably, Mersch said.

The ECB's measure of cross-country variation showed on Tuesday that corporate loan interest rates were at their closest in December since January 2012, and the variation in mortgage loan interest rate the smallest since December 2011.

Firms in periphery states, however, still face rates at least twice as high as their northern peers as banks in stressed countries face higher fund-raising costs and demand higher loan margins.

Commenting on the euro zone economy as a whole, Mersch said that economic growth seemed to have picked up, but the recovery remained weak and uneven.

The ECB's monetary policy would remain accommodative for as long as necessary, he said.

