FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Thursday it will publish accounts of the monetary policy discussions of its Governing Council from next year, starting with the meeting on Jan. 22.

The accounts will be released four weeks after each meeting.

"The aim is to provide the rationale behind monetary policy decisions and enable members of the public to improve their understanding of the Governing Council's assessment of the economy and its policy responses in the light of evolving conditions," the ECB said in a statement.

