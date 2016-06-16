U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
VIENNA The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE)have agreed to provide liquidity to each other if needed, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said ahead of Britons' June 23 vote on whether to stay in the European Union.
"There are agreements between the (ECB and the BoE) for mutual liquidity help, which means that if necessary it will be assured that there would not be liquidity bottlenecks either at English banks or at European banks," Nowotny said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland)
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
LONDON Oil edged further above $55 a barrel on Wednesday supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories limited gains.
LONDON/SINGAPORE Factories across the world fired up -- or at least kept up activity in January -- with some registering multi-year output, just as a barrage of political risks threaten the global economy with potential harm.