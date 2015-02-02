BUDAPEST The euro zone may have negative inflation rates for some of the coming months due to a huge drop in oil prices, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in Budapest on Monday.

"I cannot exclude that also at the level of the euro zone for some of the months to come we might have negative inflation rates because of ...this huge decrease of oil prices," he said in a speech in Budapest.

But he reiterated that he did not foresee deflation for the year as a whole.

