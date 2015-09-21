VIENNA It is to be expected that euro zone interest rates will stay low as long as growth stays low, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"One should not overestimate the possibilities that central banks have in relation to influencing the long-term interest rate," Nowotny said. "As long as we have an economy with relatively low growth rates, we will have to live with low interest rates."

