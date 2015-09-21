Home prices rise faster than expected in January
NEW YORK U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a faster pace than expected in January supported by a low inventory of housing stock, a survey showed on Tuesday.
VIENNA It is to be expected that euro zone interest rates will stay low as long as growth stays low, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"One should not overestimate the possibilities that central banks have in relation to influencing the long-term interest rate," Nowotny said. "As long as we have an economy with relatively low growth rates, we will have to live with low interest rates."
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON Stocks recovered while the dollar hovered above four-month lows on Tuesday as anxiety over Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform gave way to tentative hopes for the U.S. president's planned stimulus policies.