ALPBACH, Austria Europe needs a long-term approach to addressing its structural debt problems because the extraordinary tools that policymakers and the European Central Bank have implemented can only be temporary, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

"I think this steady hand approach -- by this I mean this serious, long-term-oriented approach -- is exactly what we have to demand of politicians and central bankers," he told a panel discussion at the Alpbach Forum economic conference, noting ECB monetary policy had functioned well in a difficult environment.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)