VIENNA The European Central Bank's policy orientation will not be altered by the departure of its chief economist, Juergen Stark, Austrian ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday, adding that Austria shared Stark's commitment to combating inflation.

"The basic direction of the ECB, which is clearly spelled out in the EU treaty, remains untouched by the resignation of Juergen Stark," Nowotny, Austria' National Bank Governor and an ECB Governing Council member, said in a statement.

He called Stark a champion of monetary policy aimed at price stability, "a stance that the Austrian National Bank always represents as well in the Eurosystem."

Stark, the top German official at the ECB, is to quit early in disagreement with the bank's policy of buying euro zone government bonds to combat the currency bloc's debt crisis.

