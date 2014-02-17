LONDON There may be a case for the European Central Bank to wait and see whether it should change interest rates given that inflation expectations are "well anchored", Ewald Nowotny, a governing council member, said on Monday.

Nowotny said there is no threat of deflation in the euro zone and stressed the importance of the bank's forward guidance on interest rates in underpinning inflation expectations.

"There might be good arguments to say let's wait and see (on interest rates)," Nowotny said at an event in London.

The ECB left interest rates at a record low at its February meeting, but put markets on alert for a possible move in March, when the Governing Council should have new forecasts from the bank's staff extending into 2016.

Annual inflation in the 18-member euro zone slowed to 0.7 percent in January from 0.8 percent in December, confounding expectations of a rise and matching October's four-year low.

Nowotny acknowledged the bank was not fulfilling its goal of keeping inflation below but close to 2 percent and that the ECB's next forecast may show inflation below that threshold over the next two years.

"Even if we're below it remains to be seen how much below," he added.

The central bank held its main refinancing rate at 0.25 percent and the deposit rate it pays banks for holding their cash at zero on February 6.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the Reuters Euro Zone Summit last week that a deposit rate cut "is something we are considering very seriously" to help money flow more evenly across the currency area.

Nowotny also said a negative deposit rate is one possible tool but no decision has been made so far to use it.

He also highlighted recent GDP data showing the euro zone's economic recovery accelerated in the last quarter of 2013. "It's good news that we see improvements in the real economy and how this connects to inflation rates is something that still needs to be discussed," he said.

OMT 'NOT THAT RELEVANT'

Noting fears of a euro zone break-up have now faded, Nowotny played down the importance of the European Central Bank's OMT bond-buying program, against which Germany's top court plans to file a complaint to the European Court of Justice.

"(The OMT program is) not that relevant anymore because we have a substantial improvement in the European situation and there are no expectations in the market of a break-up in the euro zone," Nowotny said.

Germany's top court said last week the plan appeared to violate a ban on the ECB funding governments. The OMT, announced by President Mario Draghi in September 2012 at the height of the sovereign debt crisis and as yet unused, is widely credited with pulling the euro zone back from the brink.

(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)