FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's new government bond purchase program might not be needed in a few years' time, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said, counting on the plan's force to calm financial markets.

The new program has buoyed markets' faith in policymakers' ability to get on top of the euro zone crisis. All eyes are now on Spain, waiting to see if and when the country will ask for a bailout, a prerequisite for the ECB's bond market intervention.

Several details of the new plan are still unclear, including for how long the program will be in place, how much the ECB will have to spend and whether it will stop its purchases if a country falls behind on its reform commitments.

Noyer, governor of the Bank of France, told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview to be published in Thursday's print edition that the ECB's new program could show quick results.

"This is a weapon to deter. It might be tested and we will not hesitate to deploy it to demonstrate our determination," Noyer was quoted as saying. "Markets understand very quickly that they can't win against the ECB.

"I hope that the program will have an impact very quickly. I would be surprised if such a program was still in place in several years' time, even if it was not used," Noyer said.

Cyprus central bank chief Panicos Demetriades made similar comments last week, saying the mere threat of unlimited bond buying could scare off speculators and in the end the ECB may not even have to act. <ID:F9E8CC057>

Noyer said the ECB would halt its bond purchases right away if the International Monetary Fund and euro zone governments came to the conclusion that a country was not fulfilling the conditions for the central bank's bond market intervention.

"We will not hesitate to stop the purchases immediately, if the ESM program is not being followed strictly," Noyer said.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; editing by Andrew Roche)