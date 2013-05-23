PARIS Financial fragmentation persists in the euro zone and the European Central Bank is considering additional monetary actions to tackle the problem, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.

"The current degree of financial fragmentation in the euro area remains an obstacle to the smooth transmission of our monetary policy," Noyer told a conference in Paris.

"Hence we are currently considering the possible introduction of additional monetary instruments that could further reduce financial fragmentation."

