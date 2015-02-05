Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
FRANKFURT Greece's central bank has been given the green light to provide the country's banks with roughly 60 billion euros ($68.5 billion) of emergency liquidity, people familiar with the matter said, following a separate move that makes it harder for them to get ECB funding.
"The figure is around 60 billion euros and it could even be more than that," said one of two people familiar with the matter.
The European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding on Wednesday, shifting the burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders. The move means the Greek central bank will have to provide its banks with additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks.
The ECB declined to comment.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Catherine Evans)
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.