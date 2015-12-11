Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

HELSINKI A slowdown in emerging markets remains a top risk for the euro zone economy but the fears of price falls and self-reinforcing deflationary expectations have abated, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

The ECB last week extended its asset-buying program to fight persistently low inflation and Coeure said the bank still had flexibility, standing ready to adjust quantitative easing scheme if that becomes necessary.

The ECB had been worried that long-term inflation expectations were moving down, or becoming de-anchored, indicating that the public was losing its confidence in the bank's ability to get price growth, now running at close to zero, back to its target of just under 2 percent.

"The biggest risk to inflation is now off the table: that was the risk of deflation, self-reinforcing deflationary expectations, what we call the de-anchoring of inflationary expectations," Coeure told news conference in Helsinki.

"It has been addressed and as I said if we see a risk that inflation would move too far away from 2 percent, we can just readjust the program," he added.

Coeure said that emerging market growth continued to slow, playing a big part in the ECB's recent cut in external demand expectations.

"We do see (emerging markets) slowing down and it’s certainly part of the downside risks, maybe the most important part of the downside risks that we see to our environment,” he said.

The ECB, which also cut its deposit rate last week, is not focused on the U.S. Federal reserve when setting interest rates but U.S. monetary policy still has to be taken into account Coeure said.

