Wall Street edges lower after Fed raises rates
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months and weaker oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
FRANKFURT It is too soon for the European Central Bank to declare victory in its effort to raise euro zone inflation back to its target, the ECB's vice president said on Thursday.
"The euro area is experiencing a resilient recovery, sustained by monetary policy," Constancio said.
"But it is too soon to declare complete success: we have yet to secure a sustained convergence in inflation towards our goal of close to but below 2 percent over the medium term."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department has finalized details of a sugar trade deal with Mexico and will make a formal announcement later on Wednesday, sources familiar with the agreement said.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.