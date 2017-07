FILE PHOTO - Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A weaker euro is neither a means nor a goal of the massive bond purchases carried out by the European Central Bank for the past 2-1/2 years, ECB director Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.

"Currency depreciation is a side-effect of policy and neither its main transmission channel, nor its objective," Coeure told an audience of bankers on the ECB's foreign exchange contact group.