Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank speaks during a news conference at the Deutsche Bundesbank's Regional Office in Hesse in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

DUESSELDORF The European Central Bank should raise interest rates "the second inflation rises again", Andreas Dombret an executive board member of Germany's Bundesbank, said on Thursday.

Dombret said the German central bank had no problem with the ECB's ultra-low interest rates while inflation remained at the current low levels but said such policy should not last "a day longer than absolutely necessary."

He was speaking at an event organized by Germany's savings banks, which have been among the most vocal critics of the ECB's ultra low rates, saying the squeeze their margins.

