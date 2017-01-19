Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that actions the bank has taken in December have succeeded in improving the economic climate, but he pledged to do more if the improvement proved transitory.
He also said economic growth in the euro zone would be held back by the lack of structural reforms by member states and that such moves should be stepped up.
"A very substantial degree of (monetary policy) accommodation is needed," he told a news conference after the ECB had left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged.
"If the outlook becomes less favorable ... we stand ready to increase our asset-purchase program in terms of size or duration," he said.
Euro zone price growth edged above 1 percent for the first time in three years last month, although this was largely due to a stabilization in oil prices.
With inflation in Germany hitting 1.7 percent in December, ECB critics in the country have been calling for an early end to the central bank's money-printing program.
The ECB is blamed by sections of the German public opinion for eating into savings and bankrolling indebted governments in southern Europe through its policy of low interest rates and aggressive bond purchases.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.