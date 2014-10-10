WASHINGTON European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday a slowdown in the euro zone's economic momentum could weigh further on the reluctance of companies and households to invest.

Growth in the euro zone economy ground to a halt in the second quarter and weaker-than-expected economic data for the bloc's largest economy, Germany, have raised concerns about the prospects for a recovery in the bloc.

While the risks surrounding the economic outlook remained on the downside, the recovery was expected to resume, though at a modest level, Draghi said in a statement on Friday, highlighting the need for fiscal consolidation and structural reforms.

"The current weakening in economic momentum may postpone somewhat more the resumption in private investment, which is also negatively affected by heightened geopolitical risks," said Draghi.

"Steadfast implementation of fiscal consolidation in a growth-friendly manner and determination in structural reform efforts should contribute to supporting business and consumer confidence going forward."

He reiterated that the ECB Governing Council was unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional instruments within its mandate to address risks of a too long period of low inflation.

