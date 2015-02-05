Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
FRANKFURT Inflation in the euro zone will probably be negative for most of this year, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Thursday.
Euro zone inflation showed a reading of minus 0.6 percent in January.
Praet, the ECB's chief economist, added that he had been disappointed by the take-up of long-term loans, or TLTROs, that the ECB began offering banks last year.
Banks took barely more than half the 400 billion euros ($457.20 billion) of the TLTROs on offer last year, prompting the ECB to alter their pricing.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Paul Carrel)
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.