Andreas Dombret, member of the board of the Deutsche Bundesbank speaks during a news conference at the Deutsche Bundesbank's Regional Office in Hesse in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's easy monetary policy is justified by a subdued growth outlook in the euro zone, a top official at Germany's Bundesbank said on Wednesday, reaffirming his institution's defence of the ECB against German criticism.

"The current, expansionary monetary policy is justified by the subdued outlook for inflation and subdued growth - although of course there are side effects that increase with time, and even if you can argue about individual instruments," Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said at an event in Berlin .

His words echo recent comments by Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann following criticism of the ECB's ultra-low rates and money printing by German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John O'Donnell)