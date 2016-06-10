U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
BERLIN The German government believes that low interest rates should only be around for a limited period, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted as saying by German newspaper Handelsblatt.
"The German government thinks low interest rates should remain a temporary phenomenon," he said in the newspaper's Friday edition in response to a reader's question, adding that the government was monitoring the negative effects of low interest rates.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber)
DETROIT Automakers on Wednesday are likely to report a 3 percent decline in U.S. auto sales for January after a surprisingly strong December stole some thunder from the start of the new year, industry analysts and economists said.
LONDON Oil edged further above $55 a barrel on Wednesday supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories limited gains.