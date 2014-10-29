TALLINN The European Central Bank should study the option of buying public sector bonds but not make any such purchases in the next few months, ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, offered banks cheap, long-term loans, and begun buying private sector assets in an effort to stimulate the flagging euro zone economy. But it has stopped short of buying government bonds.

"I don't think we should be considering in the next few months things like public sector bond purchases," Hansson, the central bank chief in Estonia, told reporters in Tallinn.

"We should be studying them. We should have them, know the ways of implementing them if necessary, but we need some time now to allow what I think are again substantial packages to show their effect over time," he said with regard to the other stimulus the ECB has deployed.

Buying government bonds could allow the ECB to make an impact in a large, liquid market.

But central bank money printing to buy sovereign bonds - known as quantitative easing (QE) - is anathema to Germany's Bundesbank, whose president Jens Weidmann worries it would fall into the realm of financing governments.

