FRANKFURT A recent rise of the euro EUR= doesn't stand in the way of the European Central Bank's monetary policy, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview published by Italian paper Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

"Only if there was a sharp appreciation of the euro would that be a concern," Coeure said.

