PARIS The ECB's massive bond-buying plan should help boost the euro zone economy but will not be enough, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Friday, urging governments to carry out structural reforms.

"It should help but it will not be enough to revive the European economy and boost growth alone," Lagarde said of the European Central Bank's announcement on Thursday that it would pump hundreds of billions of new money into the euro zone. "We need deep structural reforms that will help competitiveness."

"We'll see if it works," Lagarde told France 2 television when asked about the ECB plan. "Confidence is the key".

She added: "There is a serious risk, against which the ECB is acting, of very weak inflation or even deflation".

