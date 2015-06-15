Euro coins are seen in front of displayed flag and map of European Union in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, May 28 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LUXEMBOURG The European Central Bank is likely to win backing from Europe's top court on Tuesday for its vow to do whatever it takes to save the euro, rebuffing a German group's challenge as the currency zone faces a new financial crisis over weakest member Greece.

If judges follow the ECB-friendly opinion of a court adviser earlier this year, the ruling would be a setback to a group of Germans who had challenged the ECB over a bond-buying scheme crafted at the height of the 2012 crisis but yet to be used.

Germany's Constitutional Court, asked to rule on complaints by the group of Eurosceptic politicians and lawyers, had said there was good reason to believe the so-called OMT plan broke rules forbidding the ECB from funding governments.

It referred the case to the European court for its view but implicitly reserved the right to give its final ruling. If the court takes the same pro-ECB line as its advocate general did, it could set the European and German courts on a collision course.

The case is a clear reminder of the deeply-held misgivings of many in Germany about a currency their then chancellor Helmut Kohl helped create in the early 1990s but which they now say entangled their nation with hapless spendthrifts such as Greece.

The European court adviser's opinion earlier this year was a clear rebuff to German critics of bond-buying, who argue the ECB would reward profligate EU member states with cheap credit by printing fresh money, thereby deterring painful reforms.

The advocate general to the European Court of Justice had said a 2012 ECB bond-buying blueprint, designed at the height of the then-euro zone crisis to avert a break-up of the single currency and unused so far, did not break EU law.

The adviser's opinion, which is usually followed by the court's judges, was a milestone in a long-running dispute about printing money and the limits of central bank powers between the ECB and Germany, the largest of 19 states in the euro zone.

Since the case was launched, the ECB has launched a one-trillion-euro money-printing scheme.

In his opinion, the adviser fired a shot across the bows of the German Constitutional Court, which had referred the question to Europe's top court, saying it was hard for judges to call the ECB into question as they had little expertise to do so.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)