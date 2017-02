FRANKFURT Euro zone banks expect lending to rise at a moderate pace in the third quarter, driven by housing and consumer loans, even as credit standards will continue to ease, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday in a quarterly lending survey.

Although it may be too early to assess the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, so far no negative shock can be identified for either credit supply or demand, the ECB added in its survey of 141 banks.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)