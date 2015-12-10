Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT A great majority of European Central Bank governors did not want to boost quantitative easing further last week, Yves Mersch said, adding that its move to buy new bonds as old ones mature would inject hundreds of billions of euros.

"The very large majority of the Governing Council is of the view that the measures are appropriate and that more is not needed to reach our goal," Mersch told a journalists' club dinner on Wednesday, referring the ECB's interest rate decision last Thursday.

Mersch's comments also gave fresh detail about how the ECB will extend money printing, one week after markets dipped on disappointment that ECB President Mario Draghi had opted to extend rather than ramp up its quantitative easing program.

Mersch, who sits on the six-person executive board at the core of ECB policy, said the decision to keep buying bonds would amount to an injection of 320 billion euros ($351 billion) if continued for two years from 2017.

He also said the total market for regional or municipal debt, where the ECB will also start buying, was worth up to 380 billion euros.

"This is no verbal promise. We're backing up our words with action," he said.

But Mersch played down any prospects of further steps to soup up quantitative easing, the ECB's money-printing scheme to buy chiefly government bonds.

Last week, Draghi said the ECB would extend money printing by six months until early 2017 and reinvest the proceeds of the program from maturing bonds. But many economists were disappointed that he had not been bolder.

In order to have done that, the majority of governors from across the 19-country currency bloc would have had to agree that more ambitious action was needed. Many of them, sources have told Reuters, were skeptical.

"What was completely underestimated was the fact that we are a collective decision-making body," Mersch said, referring to the heightened expectations of investors.

He also warned about a possible spillover from China's slowdown on the global economy.

"The risks have become stronger," he said.

Mersch said that ECB action to loosen the supply of money would help insulate the euro zone from any interest-rate hike in the United States, although such a move could affect emerging markets.

(This story corrects the headline and lead paragraph to reflect that comments were regarding the last rate decision, not future discussion)

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

(Writing By John O'Donnell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)