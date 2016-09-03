Bond markets set for a taste of the 60s as inflation picks up
LONDON Inflation has a habit of creeping up on you. Just ask historians.
FRANKFURT The euro zone's economic recovery is unsatisfactory and fresh efforts are needed to strengthen growth, particularly since trust in national and EU political institutions is low, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said.
"In the financial sector, remaining fragilities in the banking sector need to be fixed and the banking union completed," Mersch told a conference on Saturday.
"Otherwise, market participants will continue to fear that local vulnerabilities could eventually spread and destabilize the European banking system before all the firefighting tools are ready to be deployed," he said in Cernobbio, Italy.
In a largely academic speech that did not discuss current monetary policy, Mersch added at the ECB would not resort to extreme measures to fulfil its inflation mandate but it would also not accept a legal violation of the mandate.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
NEW YORK The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to post their largest drop in more than three months on Monday as investors worried that a curb on immigration ordered by Donald Trump was a reminder that some of the U.S. president's policies are not market-friendly.
LONDON Yields on lower-rated euro zone government bonds rose sharply on Monday after data showing inflation in Germany hit a 3 1/2-year high stoked talk of an unwinding of monetary stimulus, though German yields fell as investors sought safety.