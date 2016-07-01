Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
VIENNA It is much too early to discuss any changes in the European Central Bank's monetary policy in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the EU, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
"It is much too early to give detailed perspectives," Nowotny, Austria's central bank governor, told reporters. "At the moment, nothing has changed legally, Great Britain is still a full member of the EU.
"We have taken certain safety precautions against panic reactions. This is mostly about providing liquidity from the ECB and from the Bank of England as well," he added.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.