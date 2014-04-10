The euro sculpture is seen outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON There is slightly less than a one-in-three chance the European Central Bank will start buying bonds outright as it struggles to lift dangerously low inflation and support a lackluster economic recovery, a Reuters poll found.

The poll of 59 economists, taken this week, gave a median 30 percent chance the ECB would start a quantitative easing program, about half a decade after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England launched the same kind of stimulus.

That is above the median 18 percent chance given in a Reuters poll in January but less than the 40 percent likelihood money market traders saw in poll taken on Monday.

"They are keen to avoid it if they can. If they do it, it will be reluctantly," said Colin Asher at Mizuho. "It's not really in line with their forecasts - if their forecasts are correct then they won't do QE."

New forecasts from ECB staff last month put inflation at around 1.0 percent this year, 1.3 percent in 2015 and 1.5 percent in 2016 - below its target of close to 2 percent all the way through the projection, but moving in the right direction.

Virtually all - 55 of the 59 economists polled - said euro zone inflation had troughed at 0.5 percent in March, chiming with a Reuters poll taken last month which predicted it would gradually nudge up in coming quarters.

The ECB's Governing Council left monetary policy unchanged when it met this month although the bank's president Mario Draghi reiterated his commitment to do anything to stop low inflation from dragging on too long.

He said this included quantitative easing, or asset purchases with new money, something previously considered highly undesirable by some euro zone central bankers and only to be considered if prices were falling outright.

"The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using also unconventional instruments within its mandate in order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation," Draghi said last week.

That marked a significant shift of tone from last month when Draghi appeared to set quite a high bar to action.

ECB policymakers stressed on Monday that they saw no immediate need for action and were a long way from embarking on a QE program, but that they would get ready to make large-scale asset purchases.

Even the president of Germany's powerful Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, appears to have softened his tone, saying on Monday that if inflation significantly undershot the ECB's target, new measures would have to be considered.

Weidmann was the only governing council member to vote against the ECB's still-unused OMT bond-buying program, which he views as a breach of the ECB's prohibition on monetary financing of governments.

The ECB's main refinancing rate is already at a rock-bottom 0.25 percent and the deposit rate is at zero, giving the bank little wiggle room to lower them.

Of the 17 economists who gave a 50 percent or greater chance the ECB would start buying bonds, most thought it would do so within the next few months.

The 18-member bloc's economy grew just 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2014 and growth is expect to remain around that level through most of this year and next.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Catherine Evans)