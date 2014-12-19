FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will not hesitate to act if needed, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said in an opinion piece on Friday, touching on the possibility of the central bank buying sovereign bonds.

With euro zone inflation at 0.3 percent, far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, the central bank is ready to review its policy stance early next year and consider printing money to buy sovereign bonds - so-called quantitative easing.

Such a ploy is widely seen as the ECB's last resort to prevent a slide into deflation as it has largely exhausted its policy tool-kit, with its main interest rate at a record-low 0.05 percent.

"The year ahead will be challenging and rife with uncertainty. But if the past holds any lesson, it is that, if our ability to fulfill our mandate is at risk, we will not hesitate to act," Praet said in the piece for Project Syndicate.

Turning to purchases of sovereign bonds, he added: "Interventions in this market would likely entail a stronger signal that the ECB is committed to maintaining an accommodative monetary policy for an extended period of time."

"... a decision to purchase sovereign bonds would also need to build on and factor in the institutional specificities of the euro area, including the limits set by the EU Treaty," he said on the online policy forum. "We take these limits very seriously."

Deploying QE would allow the ECB to pump money into the euro zone by intervening in a large, liquid market -- a ploy that could unlock cash for investment, weaken the euro, and reassure markets of the bank's commitment to supporting the economy.

Hawks on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council led by Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann oppose QE, concerned by the risks of buying lesser-rated sovereign bonds and of easing pressure on the governments of weaker economies to reform.

However, recent comments from other ECB policymakers suggest QE is all but certain, though how it will happen remains fluid.

To read Praet's opinion piece in full, click:

here

(Writing by Paul Carrel; EEditing by Alison Williams)