Wall Street edges lower after Fed raises rates
NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months and weaker oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's chief economist upheld the bank's stated policy plan on Thursday, effectively pushing back market speculation that the ECB might consider raising interest rates before ending its bond purchases.
"This forward guidance implies a sequencing between the interest rate policy and the quantitative policy that can most efficiently internalize and exploit the intimate complementarities between these two key components of our current stance," Peter Praet told an audience in Frankfurt.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Commerce has finalized terms of a closely watched sugar trade pact with Mexico, sources familiar with the agreement said on Wednesday, moving to end a years-long dispute over the sweetener.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading while the dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest rate hike and announced it would begin cutting its huge holdings of bonds this year.