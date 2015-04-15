FRANKFURT The European Central Bank expects to fully implement its 1 trillion euro government bond buying program due to run until September 2016, the bank's president, Mario Draghi, said on Wednesday.

He said worries about the number of bonds available to buy were "a little exaggerated."

"We don't see a problem," he said at a news conference after the ECB's latest policy meeting.

Draghi played down recent market speculation that signs of recovery in the euro zone economy could see the bank scale back its buying program at some point.

"Our focus will be on the full implementation of our policy measures," Draghi said.

But he added that the program was "flexible enough" to be adjusted if necessary.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)