Benoit Coeure, executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Frankfurt February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

PARIS There is a broad consensus on the European Central Bank's governing council in favor of more action to revive the economy and a decision on what tools to use could come soon, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Having largely exhausted its policy toolkit with its main interest rate at a record-low 0.05 percent, broad-based buying of sovereign bonds - also known as quantitative easing (QE) - are seen as the ECB's last resort to boost the economy and prevent a slide into deflation.

"We must do everything, collectively, so that the current period of weak inflation and weak growth is as short as possible," Coeure said in the interview with French daily L'Opinion.

"There is a large consensus in the governing council to do more, and we are discussing now on what tools to use."

Coeure added, however, that he found what he called the "fascination" with QE "a bit naive."

The size of the ECB's balance sheet is important as a signal of its determination to act, he said, but "nothing guarantees that what worked in the United States or Japan can be done identically here. We must think for ourselves."

The ECB has set itself a goal of expanding its balance sheet -- by buying assets from banks and others in return for cash it hopes will be pushed into the economy -- by up to 800 billion or even 1 trillion euros.

But German ECB policymakers Jens Weidmann and Sabine Lautenschlaeger opposed the ECB's decision earlier this month to firm up language on the expansion of the bank's balance sheet, sources have said. [ID:nF9N0NG02N]

Weidmann confirmed on Tuesday that he was skeptical of a broad-based QE program. [ID:nL9N0P503S]

Coeure said the question was whether what had already been decided by the ECB was enough to counter deflation risks, adding that this discussion was ongoing and could be resolved "rapidly." The ECB's next policy meeting is due on Jan. 22.

Coeure said lower oil prices were undoubtedly good news as long as they did not trigger negative second-round effects.

He criticized the European Commission for postponing by three months to March 2015 its decision on whether France and Italy have breached EU fiscal targets.

As long as Brussels hasn't ruled on these budgets and as long as these countries have not taken action "this will hurt the credibility of the entire euro zone by creating uncertainty ... and harm the efficiency of monetary policy."

"Uncertainty is bad in itself and the fact that we won't know before Spring 2015 what the Commission's final decision will be, adds another factor of complexity to our monetary policy."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)