Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
ATHENS A batch of policy measures announced by the European Central Bank last month should be sufficient to help the euro zone economy, though the bank is ready to do more if needed, an ECB Board member said on Wednesday.
To breathe life into a sluggish euro zone, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows in June and launched a series of measures to pump money into the economy.
"We've taken decisive action in June, if this is not enough we will do more but we have no reason to believe this will not be enough," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a roundtable discussion in Athens.
"We will implement what we decided in June including the targeted long term refinancing operation and we are very confident that this will help," he added.
Asked about the strength of the euro, he said he did not think this was the most important issue the euro zone has to face.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.