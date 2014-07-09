ATHENS A batch of policy measures announced by the European Central Bank last month should be sufficient to help the euro zone economy, though the bank is ready to do more if needed, an ECB Board member said on Wednesday.

To breathe life into a sluggish euro zone, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows in June and launched a series of measures to pump money into the economy.

"We've taken decisive action in June, if this is not enough we will do more but we have no reason to believe this will not be enough," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a roundtable discussion in Athens.

"We will implement what we decided in June including the targeted long term refinancing operation and we are very confident that this will help," he added.

Asked about the strength of the euro, he said he did not think this was the most important issue the euro zone has to face.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Paul Carrel)