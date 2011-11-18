BANGALORE The European Central Bank could soon bow to increased pressure to prevent a further escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, a Reuters poll showed, with respondents giving an even chance it will begin outright bond purchases.
Here are the results of a poll conducted November 15-17.
-- What is the probability the ECB will start QE (unsterilized bond purchases) to save the euro zone?
Median 48 percent from 50 responses
Forecasts ranged from 0 to 100 percent
-- If over 50 percent, when do you think the ECB will start QE?
6 said by end-year
9 said by end Q1 2012
5 said by mid 2012
None said later
-- Do you think the ECB will become the lender of last resort?
25 said yes
24 said no
-- How long do you think Italian borrowing costs can be held at a sustainable rate?
6 said to end-year
7 said to end Q1 2012
10 said to mid 2012
5 said later
12 said indefinitely
-- Do you expect any other countries in the euro zone to require a bailout like Greece, Ireland and Portugal already have done?
10 said yes
40 said no
-- If yes, which countries?
6 said Italy
5 said Spain
4 said Slovenia
3 said Cyprus (Table compiled by Sumanta Dey)