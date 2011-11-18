BANGALORE The European Central Bank could soon bow to increased pressure to prevent a further escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, a Reuters poll showed, with respondents giving an even chance it will begin outright bond purchases.

Here are the results of a poll conducted November 15-17.

-- What is the probability the ECB will start QE (unsterilized bond purchases) to save the euro zone?

Median 48 percent from 50 responses

Forecasts ranged from 0 to 100 percent

-- If over 50 percent, when do you think the ECB will start QE?

6 said by end-year

9 said by end Q1 2012

5 said by mid 2012

None said later

-- Do you think the ECB will become the lender of last resort?

25 said yes

24 said no

-- How long do you think Italian borrowing costs can be held at a sustainable rate?

6 said to end-year

7 said to end Q1 2012

10 said to mid 2012

5 said later

12 said indefinitely

-- Do you expect any other countries in the euro zone to require a bailout like Greece, Ireland and Portugal already have done?

10 said yes

40 said no

-- If yes, which countries?

6 said Italy

5 said Spain

4 said Slovenia

3 said Cyprus (Table compiled by Sumanta Dey)