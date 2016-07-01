Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
LONDON Europe urgently needs a "roadmap" on Britain's plans to leave the European Union, the European Central Bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.
Praet said it was vital to bring some clarity to the political and economic uncertainty created by the vote and that an "orderly process" was laid out for Brexit negotiations.
"It is very important that we get very quickly a roadmap," Praet said at an FT event, adding that Brexit was "a new shock."
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.